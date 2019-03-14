Today’s Headlines

  • 11 Biggest Transportation Projects (SFChron)
  • Redesign of 6th Street (SFWeekly)
  • Cities Decades–or Centuries–Behind in Building Housing (Curbed)
  • S.F. and Oakland’s Climate Change Lawsuits (SFChron)
  • Oakland Marathon will use Bay Bridge Bike and Ped Path (Curbed)
  • Berkeley Looks to Expand Ferry Service (Berkeleyside)
  • Increased Concern about Pedestrian Safety in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • 1960s San Francisco from Above (SFChron)
  • San Jose Streets up for Repairs (MercNews)
  • Tip of Transamerica Building (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Height isn’t the Issue with Buildings (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA