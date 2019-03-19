Today’s Headlines

Saying ‘Thanks’ to Muni Operators (SFExaminer)

Muni Union Takeover (SFExaminer)

More on BART Operators’ Job (SFChron)

BART and Muni’s Safety Tenji Blocks (Curbed)

More on Howard Bike Lane (Curbed)

Motorist Takes out Pole at Divis and Page (Hoodline)

Mayor Breed Prioritizing Quantity with Shelter Beds? (SFChron)

Van Ness Developments That Didn’t Happen (SFChron)

NIMBYs Jam Up Another Housing Development (Berkeleyside)

Motorist Kills San Jose Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)

Lyft Worth $23 Billion? (SFChron, NYTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA