Today’s Headlines

  • Saying ‘Thanks’ to Muni Operators (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Union Takeover (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART Operators’ Job (SFChron)
  • BART and Muni’s Safety Tenji Blocks (Curbed)
  • More on Howard Bike Lane (Curbed)
  • Motorist Takes out Pole at Divis and Page (Hoodline)
  • Mayor Breed Prioritizing Quantity with Shelter Beds? (SFChron)
  • Van Ness Developments That Didn’t Happen (SFChron)
  • NIMBYs Jam Up Another Housing Development (Berkeleyside)
  • Motorist Kills San Jose Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
  • Lyft Worth $23 Billion? (SFChron, NYTimes)

  • Stuart

    The article about the pole doesn’t ask the most important questions: Was the pole looking at its cell phone? Did it have headphones on?

  • Was the pole wearing enough traffic lights?