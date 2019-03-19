Today’s Headlines
- Saying ‘Thanks’ to Muni Operators (SFExaminer)
- Muni Union Takeover (SFExaminer)
- More on BART Operators’ Job (SFChron)
- BART and Muni’s Safety Tenji Blocks (Curbed)
- More on Howard Bike Lane (Curbed)
- Motorist Takes out Pole at Divis and Page (Hoodline)
- Mayor Breed Prioritizing Quantity with Shelter Beds? (SFChron)
- Van Ness Developments That Didn’t Happen (SFChron)
- NIMBYs Jam Up Another Housing Development (Berkeleyside)
- Motorist Kills San Jose Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
- Lyft Worth $23 Billion? (SFChron, NYTimes)
