Today’s Headlines

  • More Delays for Central Subway? (SFExaminer)
  • Misleading Report from BART Police Officer (KQED)
  • Stabbing at Fruitvale BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Delays with SMART Bike Path (PressDemocrat)
  • Final Community Meeting over 400 Divisadero (Hoodline)
  • Completed Berkeley Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)
  • Berkeley Projects in Development or Under Construction (Berkeleyside)
  • Housing Crisis and Life in an RV (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Will Pay to ‘Fix’ Traffic–But not Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • Free Bikes for East Palo Alto Youth (EastBayTimes)
  • Cloverleaf Interchanges are Historic and Worth Preserving? (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Scooters are the Danger on our Roads? (EastBayTimes)

  • so the CS delays continue. what a shock! wanna bet the system won’t be running until 2022?