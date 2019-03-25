Today’s Headlines

More Delays for Central Subway? (SFExaminer)

Misleading Report from BART Police Officer (KQED)

Stabbing at Fruitvale BART (EastBayTimes)

Delays with SMART Bike Path (PressDemocrat)

Final Community Meeting over 400 Divisadero (Hoodline)

Completed Berkeley Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)

Berkeley Projects in Development or Under Construction (Berkeleyside)

Housing Crisis and Life in an RV (SFChron)

Bay Area Will Pay to ‘Fix’ Traffic–But not Housing (EastBayTimes)

Free Bikes for East Palo Alto Youth (EastBayTimes)

Cloverleaf Interchanges are Historic and Worth Preserving? (MercNews)

Commentary: Scooters are the Danger on our Roads? (EastBayTimes)

