- Polls on Transportation and Housing Taxes (KQED, Bloomberg)
- More on Berkeley’s Ferry Plans (SFChron)
- Profile of a Cable Car Operator Accused of Theft (SFExaminer)
- Two Robberies on BART (NBCBayArea)
- Bernie Supports Ford GoBike Unionization (SFExaminer)
- Lyft Drivers Protest (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Fifth and Mission Street Development Cleared (SFChron)
- Upper Haight Street Repair Update (Hoodline)
- How Much Does it Take to Buy a Home in S.F.? (Curbed)
- Two Collisions in S.F. (Hoodline)
- Motorists Even More Dangerous in Wet Conditions (MercNews)
- Congestion Pricing for Manhattan (NYTimes)
