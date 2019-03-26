Today’s Headlines

Polls on Transportation and Housing Taxes (KQED, Bloomberg)

More on Berkeley’s Ferry Plans (SFChron)

Profile of a Cable Car Operator Accused of Theft (SFExaminer)

Two Robberies on BART (NBCBayArea)

Bernie Supports Ford GoBike Unionization (SFExaminer)

Lyft Drivers Protest (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Fifth and Mission Street Development Cleared (SFChron)

Upper Haight Street Repair Update (Hoodline)

How Much Does it Take to Buy a Home in S.F.? (Curbed)

Two Collisions in S.F. (Hoodline)

Motorists Even More Dangerous in Wet Conditions (MercNews)

Congestion Pricing for Manhattan (NYTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA