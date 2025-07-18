Headlines, July 18

- BART Ridership Jumps (Hoodline)
- SMART Preps for Service Increases (MarinIJ)
- Sunset Dunes Reviving Westside of San Francisco (SFGate)
- Brooklyn Basin Wants to Reduce Amount of Public Green Space (Oaklandside)
- El Camino Real Might Get Safer? (DailyJournal)
- U.S. Rep's Legislative Package for Transportation and Safety (DailyJournal)
- Vigil for Man Killed by Driver in East Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Art for the Embarcadero (SFChron)
- Outpost Meadow, New Park at Presidio (SFGate)
- Major Reconstruction of Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
- New Santa Cruz Bike Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Hi. We're the Folks Installing Benches (SFStandard)
