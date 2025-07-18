Headlines, July 18

BART Ridership Jumps ( Hoodline

SMART Preps for Service Increases ( MarinIJ

Sunset Dunes Reviving Westside of San Francisco ( SFGate

Brooklyn Basin Wants to Reduce Amount of Public Green Space ( Oaklandside

El Camino Real Might Get Safer? ( DailyJournal

U.S. Rep's Legislative Package for Transportation and Safety ( DailyJournal

Vigil for Man Killed by Driver in East Oakland ( Oaklandside

Art for the Embarcadero ( SFChron

Outpost Meadow, New Park at Presidio ( SFGate

Major Reconstruction of Golden Gate Bridge ( SFChron

New Santa Cruz Bike Bridge Opens ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: Hi. We're the Folks Installing Benches ( SFStandard

