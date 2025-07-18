Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, July 18

8:18 AM PDT on July 18, 2025

  • BART Ridership Jumps (Hoodline)
  • SMART Preps for Service Increases (MarinIJ)
  • Sunset Dunes Reviving Westside of San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Brooklyn Basin Wants to Reduce Amount of Public Green Space (Oaklandside)
  • El Camino Real Might Get Safer? (DailyJournal)
  • U.S. Rep's Legislative Package for Transportation and Safety (DailyJournal)
  • Vigil for Man Killed by Driver in East Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Art for the Embarcadero (SFChron)
  • Outpost Meadow, New Park at Presidio (SFGate)
  • Major Reconstruction of Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
  • New Santa Cruz Bike Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Hi. We're the Folks Installing Benches (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Oakland

Eyes on the Street: OakDOT Adds Bicycle Cut-Through to Harrison/Grand Intersection

Never accept "it’s impossible" as a solid answer from a traffic engineer

July 18, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: Let’s Go Biking in Berlin

July 17, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Op-ed: It’s Time to Fix Polk Street

Polk Street’s Bike Lane at 10: iteration promised, disappointment delivered

Shanan Delp
July 17, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Trump and Duffy Continue Assault on California and the Environment, Officially Cancel Federal Funding for High-Speed Rail

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Reclaiming the Road

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Legislation to Modernize Red Light Cameras in California Has Cleared the Senate and is Moving in the Assembly

July 17, 2025
See all posts