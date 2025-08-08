Headlines, August 8

- VTA Joins Regional Measure (EastBayTimes)
- Bike Lane on RSR Bridge to Become Another Car Lane in October (MercNews, MarinIJ)
- More on New BART, AC Transit Schedules (KQED)
- More on Muni Route Alterations (Hoodline)
- How Not to Contribute to Outside Lands Traffic (Axios, DailyJournal)
- More on Speed Cameras (ABC7)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Morgan Hill (EastBayTimes)
- E-Bike Voucher Program in Alameda County (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Realtors are the Worst NIMBYs (SFChron)
- Commentary: Cars Beat Butterflies at San Rafael School (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: San Jose and Driverless Cars (SJSpotlight)
