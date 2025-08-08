Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 8

8:20 AM PDT on August 8, 2025

  • VTA Joins Regional Measure (EastBayTimes)
  • Bike Lane on RSR Bridge to Become Another Car Lane in October (MercNews, MarinIJ)
  • More on New BART, AC Transit Schedules (KQED)
  • More on Muni Route Alterations (Hoodline)
  • How Not to Contribute to Outside Lands Traffic (Axios, DailyJournal)
  • More on Speed Cameras (ABC7)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Morgan Hill (EastBayTimes)
  • E-Bike Voucher Program in Alameda County (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Realtors are the Worst NIMBYs (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Cars Beat Butterflies at San Rafael School (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: San Jose and Driverless Cars (SJSpotlight)

