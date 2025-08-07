Headlines, August 7

- Clipper Bay Pass Working (LocalNewsMatters)
- San Mateo Opts into Transit Funding (DailyJournal)
- Housing Near San Jose BART (EastBayTimes)
- Zoox Driverless Car Gets Clearances from Feds (EastBayTimes, theVerge)
- Caltrans Thinks Cyclists Want to Ride Alongside Freeways? (ABC7)
- Driver Critically Injures Child on Bicycle (ContraCostaNews)
- Killer Hit-and-Run Driver Dodges Jail, Wants his License Back (SFChron)
- Oakland's National Night Out (Oaklandside)
- Oakland Mayor's First 100 Days (EastBayTimes)
- Trump Wades into Homelessness (SFExaminer)
- What's up with Starbucks Shutting Down? (SFStandard)
