- More Central Subway Delays? (NBCBayArea, Curbed)
- Contractor Denies Wrong Doing Over Transbay Cracks (SFChron)
- Why Newsom Doesn’t Really Like Infrastructure (GVWire)
- SamTrans Looks to Future (DailyJournal)
- West Oakland BART Shooting (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Photo of Thief Who Stole Violin from Muni Bus (MercNews)
- Funding Affordable Housing from Office Construction (SFWeekly)
- More on Fight over Navigation Center (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Alcatraz as Peace/Arts Center? (SFWeekly, Curbed)
- Eastern Menlo Park Plan (Almanac)
- Tiburon’s Railroad Museum (MarinIJ)
- Letter: E-Scooter Riders Should Make Call on Helmets (EastBayTimes)
