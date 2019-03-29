Today’s Headlines

More Central Subway Delays? (NBCBayArea, Curbed)

Contractor Denies Wrong Doing Over Transbay Cracks (SFChron)

Why Newsom Doesn’t Really Like Infrastructure (GVWire)

SamTrans Looks to Future (DailyJournal)

West Oakland BART Shooting (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Photo of Thief Who Stole Violin from Muni Bus (MercNews)

Funding Affordable Housing from Office Construction (SFWeekly)

More on Fight over Navigation Center (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

Alcatraz as Peace/Arts Center? (SFWeekly, Curbed)

Eastern Menlo Park Plan (Almanac)

Tiburon’s Railroad Museum (MarinIJ)

Letter: E-Scooter Riders Should Make Call on Helmets (EastBayTimes)

Streetsblog will be off Monday for Cesar Chavez Birthday, returning Tuesday April 2

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA