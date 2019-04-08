Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Director Tired of Watered Down Safety Projects (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Red Light Cameras Shut Down (KCBS)

More on Replacement Buses for N Judah (SFBay)

More on Supervisors Opposing Transit Housing (Curbed)

More on BART Police Chief’s Retirement (SFChron)

Delays for Last Major Transbay Tower (SFChron)

S.F. Plans for More Bad Air Days (SFExaminer)

Richmond Residents Oppose Re-activation of Freight Tracks (SFChron)

More Service Cuts at VTA (EastBayTimes)

Best Bike Shops in San Francisco (Hoodline)

Commentary: Oakland Paving Plan is Equitable (SFChron)

Commentary: Incentives Needed for Electric Ubers and Lyfts (SFExaminer)

