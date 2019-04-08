Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Director Tired of Watered Down Safety Projects (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.’s Red Light Cameras Shut Down (KCBS)
  • More on Replacement Buses for N Judah (SFBay)
  • More on Supervisors Opposing Transit Housing (Curbed)
  • More on BART Police Chief’s Retirement (SFChron)
  • Delays for Last Major Transbay Tower (SFChron)
  • S.F. Plans for More Bad Air Days (SFExaminer)
  • Richmond Residents Oppose Re-activation of Freight Tracks (SFChron)
  • More Service Cuts at VTA (EastBayTimes)
  • Best Bike Shops in San Francisco (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Oakland Paving Plan is Equitable (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Incentives Needed for Electric Ubers and Lyfts (SFExaminer)

  • Mario Tanev

    Speaking of watered down projects, the Mission transit lanes were APPROVED by the board all the way to Randall, yet end at 30th St.
    https://www.sfmta.com/project-updates/14-mission-rapid-project-approved-sfmta-board

    So not only are proposals like the Stockton Street dropped without ANY public process. Not only are the Mission St transit lanes in Excelsior being silently dropped despite years of public process in the TEP. But, APPROVAL of transit lanes is being ignored/overturned silently, despite available funding.

    What’s the point of all this public process if a single stakeholders can make the decision in a backroom?

    We think all this process is to make sure we are democratic, but it’s just a charade.

  • You’re catching on to how things really work in this town.