Today’s Headlines

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Fare evader crackdown? Too funny. Not moments ago at the Embarcadero station a youth jumps the fare gate upon exit (makes sense because he clearly didn’t pay to go in), a dazed POP woman wearing her yellow vest of authority calls after him “Stop! You can’t do that!” Kid runs by two officers who don’t notice anything happening because, well, they were chatting (probably about how much OT they can get that week for doing nothing). Multiply this by hundreds if not thousands each day and you wonder why fare evaders are beating the system.

  • david vartanoff

    As opposed to the couple who used the single elevator from the street to the platform–bypassing the fare mezzanine–at Balboa when I was there yesterday. One might ask at what location these POP checkers go on shift, why they aren’t to be seen outside the downtown areas?

  • In the 8+ months since I started using the Balboa Park BART station for my daily commutes I have never, ever seen one POP or police person on site. What have seen is fare evaders every single day, especially at the Ocean Ave end of the station. Come on, it’s not like BART isn’t encouraging them not to pay…the gates at the handicap fare gate don’t even close properly so it’s just a matter of squeezing through. Or, people just blatantly stroll through the emergency gate because they know there isn’t an alarm to sound.

    Take lessons from the NYC subway and view every rider as potential fare evader. Sadly, this is the world we live in. If you can’t change people’s behavior build a better mousetrap. Design your fare gates to make it extremely difficult to get through unless fare is paid.

  • jonobate

    “Take lessons from the NYC subway and view every rider as potential fare evader.”

    Counterpoint – take lessons from Europe and treat ever rider as a valued customer. Remove the faregates and use roving POP inspectors to enforce fare compliance.

    With this strategy, you’ll probably end up with more fare evaders, but you’ll actually save money overall because you won’t need to pay station agents to sit in their booths all day at stations with low ridership.