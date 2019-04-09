Today’s Headlines

Judge Clears Way for Toll Hikes (SFChron, PressDemocrat)

Calls to Replace San Rafael Bridge (Curbed)

BART Police Release Suspect’s Photo (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

BART Cracks Down on Fare Evaders (SFChron)

Man Struck by BART Train at El Cerrito del Norte (SFBay)

Assaults on Muni (SFExaminer)

SoMa Development Held up by its Shadow (SFChron)

App Tracks Historic Streetcars (SFWeekly)

More on Housing Bills Advancing (Almanac)

More on Prepping for Next Dirty Air Disaster (Curbed)

Letter: Keep Subsidizing Car Storage (EastBayTimes)

