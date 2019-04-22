Today’s Headlines

Woman Dragged by Muni Train Door (ABC7, SFExaminer)

Transbay Terminal Supports Removed (MercNews)

Scoot to Pull E-Scooters (SFExaminer)

Is San Francisco Ready to Rethink Single Unit Housing? (SFExaminer)

Port Recommends Approval of Navigation Center (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Big Buildings Could Switch to 100% Renewables (SFChron)

A’s Take Another Step Towards Moving Stadium Location (SFChron)

City to Cut Down Mission Ficus Trees (SFExaminer)

Mountain View Dawdles as People Die on El Camino Real (MercNews)

Remembering S.F.’s Earthquake Shacks (Curbed)

Commentary: Money from Tech Boom Should go to Housing (48Hills)

Commentary: S.F. Leading Climate Change Efforts (SFExaminer)

