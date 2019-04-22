Today’s Headlines
- Woman Dragged by Muni Train Door (ABC7, SFExaminer)
- Transbay Terminal Supports Removed (MercNews)
- Scoot to Pull E-Scooters (SFExaminer)
- Is San Francisco Ready to Rethink Single Unit Housing? (SFExaminer)
- Port Recommends Approval of Navigation Center (SFExaminer)
- S.F.’s Big Buildings Could Switch to 100% Renewables (SFChron)
- A’s Take Another Step Towards Moving Stadium Location (SFChron)
- City to Cut Down Mission Ficus Trees (SFExaminer)
- Mountain View Dawdles as People Die on El Camino Real (MercNews)
- Remembering S.F.’s Earthquake Shacks (Curbed)
- Commentary: Money from Tech Boom Should go to Housing (48Hills)
- Commentary: S.F. Leading Climate Change Efforts (SFExaminer)
