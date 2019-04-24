Today’s Headlines

  • New Muni Trains Also Have Braking Issues (SFExaminer)
  • Transit Center’s Rooftop Path Needs Replacing (SFChron)
  • What’s it Like Driving for Muni? (BoldItalic)
  • BART Revives Plans for License Plate Readers (EastBayTimes)
  • Mayor Breed Wants Housing on Public Land (SFChron)
  • More on City Windfall for Affordable Housing (SFWeekly)
  • Competing Housing Bills (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Skateboarder in SoMa (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Plows into People in Sunnyvale (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • Battle Over 24th’s Ficus Trees (SFWeekly)
  • San Francisco Street-Poop Map (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Consider Missing Middle Housing (Berkeleyside)

  • Mario Tanev

    Regarding the skateboarder, it looks like he’s had some risk taking behavior in the past which should not be encouraged.

    But there are no real details of what caused the death in this case. The Chronicle should be ashamed for emphasizing his past behavior since it creates prejudice. Examiner did a better job.

  • pch1013

    “risk taking behavior in the past which should not be encouraged”

    … and which you don’t want anyone to mention.

    So avert your eyes now: According to his friends, he would never stop for red lights under any circumstances.

    If it’s details you want, ABC7 has video of him getting towed by a truck moments before the crash.

  • Mario Tanev

    Yes, but how did the crash happen? What he did in the past doesn’t necessarily match with what happened now. The conversation should be about what happened. So far we only know he was getting towed by a truck. Is that the cause of death? There is a missing link.

    I think journalists should understand how their articles will be interpreted. I bet a common interpretation would be “he ran a red light”, but he died between intersections, so that’s not true. The most likely interpretation is “it’s his fault”, whereas that has not yet been established.

    Once it’s established that it’s his fault, by all means, release the details of his past as a cautionary tale, a “daredevil”. But until then, this is entirely prejudicial.

  • p_chazz

    From Hoodline:

    According to a police officer on the scene, the skateboarder was a 25-year-old 26-year-old man. Witnesses say that he was towing his board on the back of a dump truck headed north on Seventh Street when he lost control and rolled underneath the wheels of another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    https://hoodline.com/2019/04/25-year-old-skateboarder-struck-and-killed-at-7th-mission

    In this account, it wasn’t the dump truck that killed him, it was another vehicle. I think that rolling under the wheels of a car can be counted as a cause of death. A better headline would be “Skateboarder dies under wheels of car in Soma”

  • p_chazz

    From the Hoodline article: Witnesses say that he was towing his board on the back of a dump truck headed north on Seventh Street when he lost control and rolled underneath the wheels of another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • pch1013

    Speaking of prejudicial, the Streetsblog headline is “Motorist Kills Skateboarder in SoMa”. Almost sounds like they’re implying that the truck driver who struck him is at fault, doesn’t it?

    In any case, let’s see if the news outlets who reported this will follow up once SFPD releases their findings.

  • Mario Tanev

    That’s a good point — we don’t know what happened well enough to determine culpability. Passive voice could be used instead in such situations.

    However, way too often passive voice is used to describe such incidents, building a presumption that either nobody is at fault or the victim is at fault. Furthermore there is a lot of evidence of police blaming victims even if there is clear evidence otherwise. Since this site explicitly advocates for vulnerable road users, it is trying to change the conversation.