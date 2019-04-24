Today’s Headlines

New Muni Trains Also Have Braking Issues (SFExaminer)

Transit Center’s Rooftop Path Needs Replacing (SFChron)

What’s it Like Driving for Muni? (BoldItalic)

BART Revives Plans for License Plate Readers (EastBayTimes)

Mayor Breed Wants Housing on Public Land (SFChron)

More on City Windfall for Affordable Housing (SFWeekly)

Competing Housing Bills (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Skateboarder in SoMa (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Motorist Plows into People in Sunnyvale (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Battle Over 24th’s Ficus Trees (SFWeekly)

San Francisco Street-Poop Map (Curbed)

Commentary: Consider Missing Middle Housing (Berkeleyside)

