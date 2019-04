Today’s Headlines

Details on Motorist Who Rammed Crowd in Sunnyvale (SFChron)

BART Fare Crackdown Locks out Wheelchairs (SFExaminer)

Emergency Phones at Coliseum Station (SFChron)

Transit Housing Bill Advances (SFChron)

Uber Versus the Subway (CNNWire)

Bay Area Declared one of Smoggiest Regions (Curbed)

Bay Area Favors Tax for Affordable Housing (Curbed)

Shortage of Construction Workers (EastBayTimes)

Proposed IPO Tax to Offset Housing Costs, Congestion (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

San Pablo Avenue Planning Starts (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: City Leaders Stand up to NIMBYs (SFChron)

Commentary: Transit Villages Can Save our Future (EastBayTimes)

