  • More on Muni Mess (Curbed)
  • More on Naming Chinatown Subway Station (SFExaminer)
  • More on Uber IPO and Attacking Public Transit (48Hills)
  • Proposal to Link SMART Train to Amtrak Capitol Corridor (MarinIJ)
  • More on Red Light Cameras in S.F. (Kron4)
  • More on Water Bikes (Curbed)
  • More on Parking Spots as Work Spaces (Curbed)
  • Renaming SoMa Street After Jeff Adachi (SFChron)
  • San Jose Traffic Deaths Rising (EastBayTimes)
  • Berkeley Couple Return Home After Collision (Berkeleyside)
  • Vallejo Police Release Footage of Cyclist They Shot (SFChron)
  • Commentary: HSR Must Stay on Track (SFChron)

  • SMART train extension…according to the article the state’s population is supposed to increase 50% in the next 30 years. Not if the cost of living continues to push people out and infrastructure/housing don’t keep up.

    SMART needs to first worry about building the Larkspur connection before coming up with any grander expansion ideas. Finish what you started or else end up like Caltrain with a decades-delayed mile long downtown extension.

  • david vartanoff

    certainly Larkspur first. Next, over a new Richmond SR bridge to enable transfer to BART. Adding a link to the Capitol Corridor is a good idea, but not as important.

  • crazyvag

    I don’t think they need to worry about Larkspur. Design is complete, funding in places, and construction is well under way. I think you meant to say Cloverdale.

    However, once Cloverdale is designed and funded, there’s no reason to idle the planners and not to look into designing connection to Amtrak. It’s about 30 miles as crow flies and seems like public already owns about 1/2 the RoW.

  • Or expand BART from Richmond to Marin over a new bridge. Regardless, a rail connection between Marin and CCC is necessary to connect systems.