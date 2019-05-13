Today’s Headlines

Pedestrian Killed by Bus Driver in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)

Bike Lanes Need Barriers (Curbed)

More on Transbay Reopening in June (Curbed)

New BART Trains Slow to Roll Out (SFChron)

Plans for North Berkeley BART Station (Berkeleyside)

Berkeley Marina Ferry Study Approved (DailyCalifornian)

Sales Tax Could Help Fund Caltrain Electrification (SFExaminer)

Solar Powered Bus Station (Curbed)

More on Congestion Pricing (KQED)

Hayes Valley Sculpture Goes Bye Bye (SFExaminer)

Fight Begins over Oakland A’s Proposed Stadium (SFChron)

More on SB-50, BART, Uber (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA