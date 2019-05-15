Today’s Headlines
- The Never Ending Central Subway Project (ABC7)
- More on Muni Survey (Curbed)
- Call for Daylighting Intersections (SFBay)
- Tenderloin Crash Victim Identified (SFExaminer)
- Neighbors Demand Change after Oakland Deaths (KALW)
- More Approvals for Protected Bike Lane on Howard (SFExaminer)
- Uber Strike, Public Opinion and Traffic (SFExaminer)
- Cost of Driving to Warrior’s Games (SFChron)
- Haight House and History (SFChron)
- Weeds and Mud on San Jose’s Popular Bike Trail (MercNews)
- Bakersfield, Development and HSR (Curbed)
- Commentary: Save Muni from Itself (SFChron)
