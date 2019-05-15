Today’s Headlines

  • The Never Ending Central Subway Project (ABC7)
  • More on Muni Survey (Curbed)
  • Call for Daylighting Intersections (SFBay)
  • Tenderloin Crash Victim Identified (SFExaminer)
  • Neighbors Demand Change after Oakland Deaths (KALW)
  • More Approvals for Protected Bike Lane on Howard (SFExaminer)
  • Uber Strike, Public Opinion and Traffic (SFExaminer)
  • Cost of Driving to Warrior’s Games (SFChron)
  • Haight House and History (SFChron)
  • Weeds and Mud on San Jose’s Popular Bike Trail (MercNews)
  • Bakersfield, Development and HSR (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Save Muni from Itself (SFChron)

  • Of course the CS is delayed…again. Just walk by the Yerba Buena or Chinatown stations and see that there is no way they will be open by early 2020, much less the end of 2019. I’ve seen many underground stations get built over the past 30 years…CS is way behind.

  • re: Muni survey. The article cites an official praising the purchase of new trains to improve operations. Problem is those trains have serious flaws.

  • crazyvag

    The trains cut down on people holding up 100’s of people by sticking their hand in the door. Most people call that an improvement.