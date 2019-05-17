Today’s Headlines
- Transit Housing Bill in Limbo (SFExaminer, Curbed)
- S.F. Homeless Population on the Rise (SFExaminer)
- Trump Makes Good on Threat to Pull Back HSR Money (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- CO2 Reaches Levels Not Seen in 3 Million Years (NBC)
- The Battle Over CEQA (LongBeachPress)
- BART Fleet Delayed Again (Curbed)
- BART’s Echo Chamber (SFChron)
- Numbers of Uber/Lyfts Dooring Cyclists (SFChron)
- Ride Sharing is Bad for the Environment (ThinkProgress)
- Changes to Stanyan Street Entrance to GG Park (SFChron)
- Proposals for Menlo Park Caltrain Ped/Bike Crossing (AlmanacNews)
- Commentary: Housing Bill Needs More Work (SFChron)
