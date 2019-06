Today’s Headlines

Plan for Bay Area Transit Mega Measure (MercNews)

BART Finds Funding for ‘Ambassador’ Program (SFExaminer)

BART Closer to Opening to Berryessa (CBSBayArea)

Man Sues BART for Not Having Screen Doors (EastBayTimes)

Oscar Grant Mural at Fruitvale Station (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Lyft Sues to Stop Bikeshare Expansion (SFExaminer, Verge, Wired)

Why San Francisco is a Mess (SFChron)

Redwood City, Mountain View Have Highest Rents (Curbed)

Oakland Lawmaker’s Budget ‘Too Flawed to Fix’ (SFChron)

Effort Continues to Keep Bikes off San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)

What’s Causing Bus Fires? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Commit to High-speed Rail for California’s Future (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA