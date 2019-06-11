Today’s Headlines

  • Heat Wave Damaging BART (SFChron)
  • Caltrain Slowed by Heat (EastBayTimes)
  • Lyft Renames GoBikes (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on Lyft Suing Over Bike Share Exclusivity (Curbed)
  • More on Where San Francisco Will Add Protected Bike Lanes (SFGate)
  • Protected Bike Lanes Make Streets Safer for All Users (BizTimes)
  • Fires Burn But So Far Air Quality Okay (Curbed)
  • Transbay Transit Center Safe to Reopen (SFChron)
  • Roof of San Jose Train Station Failing (KPIX4)
  • 50 Years of the Albany Bulb (Curbed)
  • Update on the Bay Trail (ABC7)
  • Riding a Bike with a Pool Noodle (SFGate)

  • saimin

    Is there a date for when the Richmond-San Rafael bridge will open to bicyclists? Is this permenant or just a demo?