Today’s Headlines
- Heat Wave Damaging BART (SFChron)
- Caltrain Slowed by Heat (EastBayTimes)
- Lyft Renames GoBikes (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Lyft Suing Over Bike Share Exclusivity (Curbed)
- More on Where San Francisco Will Add Protected Bike Lanes (SFGate)
- Protected Bike Lanes Make Streets Safer for All Users (BizTimes)
- Fires Burn But So Far Air Quality Okay (Curbed)
- Transbay Transit Center Safe to Reopen (SFChron)
- Roof of San Jose Train Station Failing (KPIX4)
- 50 Years of the Albany Bulb (Curbed)
- Update on the Bay Trail (ABC7)
- Riding a Bike with a Pool Noodle (SFGate)
