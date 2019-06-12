Today’s Headlines

Transbay Transit Center to Reopen on July 1, But Without Buses (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Current and Dated Plans for a New Bay Crossing (SFGate)

SF Won’t Find New Muni Head Before Reiskin Leaves (SFExaminer)

Is Clipper Discount on Muni Equitable? (Hoodline)

To Fight Climate Change, Everything Must go Electric (KQED)

Uber, Lyft Vie to Maintain Gig Status for Workers (SFChron)

Upper Haight Rebuild Continues (Hoodline)

Mission Development Set for Affordable Housing (SFWeekly, Curbed)

Condos Coming to Yerba Buena Island (SFChron)

Oakland Council Waits on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)

Commentary: Traffic is Only Part of the Problem with Uber/Lyft (SFExaminer)

