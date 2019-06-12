Today’s Headlines

  • Transbay Transit Center to Reopen on July 1, But Without Buses (SFChron, SFExaminerCurbed)
  • Current and Dated Plans for a New Bay Crossing (SFGate)
  • SF Won’t Find New Muni Head Before Reiskin Leaves (SFExaminer)
  • Is Clipper Discount on Muni Equitable? (Hoodline)
  • To Fight Climate Change, Everything Must go Electric (KQED)
  • Uber, Lyft Vie to Maintain Gig Status for Workers (SFChron)
  • Upper Haight Rebuild Continues (Hoodline)
  • Mission Development Set for Affordable Housing (SFWeeklyCurbed)
  • Condos Coming to Yerba Buena Island (SFChron)
  • Oakland Council Waits on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Traffic is Only Part of the Problem with Uber/Lyft (SFExaminer)

  • The city can’t move its current residents around in an efficient manner, so let’s put thousands more on an island of landfill (TI).