Today’s Headlines

  • More Planning for Second Transbay Tube (SFExaminer)
  • Should Central Subway go to Presidio? (Curbed)
  • More on Cost of BART Fare Evasion (SFChron)
  • Ridership Growth on Richmond Ferry (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Removing Unofficial Transgender Safety Signs (SFExaminer)
  • Beginner’s Guide to Cycling San Francisco (Curbed)
  • Housing Approved for 444 Divisadero (Curbed)
  • Neighbors Oppose City College Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
  • Will New Google Campus Make Rents Soar? (Curbed)
  • Commentary: California Should Aggressively Pursue Auto Emissions Cheats (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Muni Union Wants a Single Bike-Share Operator (SFChron)

  • Sean

    That SamTrans article is from 2009.

  • Roger R.

    Sorry, that was actually forwarded to me via email this morning. In the rush to get headlines up, I didn’t notice it was 2009 not 2019. 🙁 Anyway, thanks for flagging it. I updated.