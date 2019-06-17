Today’s Headlines
- More Planning for Second Transbay Tube (SFExaminer)
- Should Central Subway go to Presidio? (Curbed)
- More on Cost of BART Fare Evasion (SFChron)
- Ridership Growth on Richmond Ferry (SFExaminer)
- Muni Removing Unofficial Transgender Safety Signs (SFExaminer)
- Beginner’s Guide to Cycling San Francisco (Curbed)
- Housing Approved for 444 Divisadero (Curbed)
- Neighbors Oppose City College Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
- Will New Google Campus Make Rents Soar? (Curbed)
- Commentary: California Should Aggressively Pursue Auto Emissions Cheats (SFChron)
- Commentary: Muni Union Wants a Single Bike-Share Operator (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA