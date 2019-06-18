Today’s Headlines

  • Supes Threaten to Reject SFMTA Budget (SFWeekly)
  • New BART Last-Mile Shuttles (EastBayTimesCBSLocal)
  • California Continues Pursuit of Emissions Free Cars (SFChron)
  • Plan to Revive Fort Scott (SFChron)
  • Breed Struggles with Supes Over Housing Plan (SFChron)
  • Eagle Plaza to Break Ground (Hoodline)
  • Hayes Valley Sake Shop Thinks only Motorists Spend Money (Hoodline)
  • Ethical Cities Use Red Light Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • Regional Measure 3 Upheld Again in Court (MarinIJ)
  • Crops on Berkeley Rooftops (Berkeleyside)
  • Fire Hydrants Honored (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Most S.F. Supes Continue to Resist Housing (SFChron)

  • mx

    “Supes Threaten to Reject SFMTA Budget”

    Muni Metro falls apart three or more times a week and SFMTA still hasn’t returned to the basic goal of getting 98.5% of its promised service actually on the street, but the reason Supes want to flip the table is because the parking lots have 38 fewer staffers?