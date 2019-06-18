Today’s Headlines
- Supes Threaten to Reject SFMTA Budget (SFWeekly)
- New BART Last-Mile Shuttles (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
- California Continues Pursuit of Emissions Free Cars (SFChron)
- Plan to Revive Fort Scott (SFChron)
- Breed Struggles with Supes Over Housing Plan (SFChron)
- Eagle Plaza to Break Ground (Hoodline)
- Hayes Valley Sake Shop Thinks only Motorists Spend Money (Hoodline)
- Ethical Cities Use Red Light Cameras (EastBayTimes)
- Regional Measure 3 Upheld Again in Court (MarinIJ)
- Crops on Berkeley Rooftops (Berkeleyside)
- Fire Hydrants Honored (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Most S.F. Supes Continue to Resist Housing (SFChron)
