Today’s Headlines

More on Task Force to Rethink Muni (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

BART to Stop Selling Paper Tickets by End of Year (SFChron)

BART Passengers Forced to Evacuate “Fleet of the Future” (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Pepper Spray Attack on BART (EastBayTimes)

Violent Crime on BART is Up (SFChron)

MTC Considers Limiting Offices to Reduce Commutes (CBSLocal)

More on Major SoMa Project Breaking Ground (Curbed)

Washington Square Park to Close (Hoodline)

Stanford Commits to Building Housing (SFChron)

Requested Spending on Housing Exceeds Budget (SFExaminer)

Rainbow Rock in the Castro (Curbed)

Motorist Hits Cyclist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA