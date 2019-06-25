Today’s Headlines

  • More on Task Force to Rethink Muni (SFExaminerSFWeekly)
  • BART to Stop Selling Paper Tickets by End of Year (SFChron)
  • BART Passengers Forced to Evacuate “Fleet of the Future” (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • Pepper Spray Attack on BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Violent Crime on BART is Up (SFChron)
  • MTC Considers Limiting Offices to Reduce Commutes (CBSLocal)
  • More on Major SoMa Project Breaking Ground (Curbed)
  • Washington Square Park to Close (Hoodline)
  • Stanford Commits to Building Housing (SFChron)
  • Requested Spending on Housing Exceeds Budget (SFExaminer)
  • Rainbow Rock in the Castro (Curbed)
  • Motorist Hits Cyclist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

  • JustJake

    Amen. 👇🏻

    “The MTC has no land use authority and couldn’t implement the cap, even if it wanted to”

  • So violent crime on BART doubled since 2014. Where has BART been the last five years in terms of patrols and protection? Walk around any station and you’ll have your answer.