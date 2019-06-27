Today’s Headlines

Children Successfully Lobby for Safer John Muir Drive (SFExaminer)

And more on BART’s Push to End Paper Tickets (SFWeekly)

More on July Transit Fare Increases (ABC7)

Accounting for the Full Costs of Commuting (EastBayTimes)

It’s Expensive to Own a Car in California (SFGate)

Rec & Parks Congestion Pricing (SFExaminer)

Speed Cameras for S.F. and San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Compton’s Transgender Cultural District in the Tenderloin (SFExaminer)

San Francisco Budget with More $’s for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

Why Cities are Writing Rules for Scooters and AVs (Forbes)

A Doomed Plan to Fill the Bay with a Giant Freeway (SFGate)

Commentary: Supes Courageous Vote for Navigation Center (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA