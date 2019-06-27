Today’s Headlines
- Children Successfully Lobby for Safer John Muir Drive (SFExaminer)
- And more on BART’s Push to End Paper Tickets (SFWeekly)
- More on July Transit Fare Increases (ABC7)
- Accounting for the Full Costs of Commuting (EastBayTimes)
- It’s Expensive to Own a Car in California (SFGate)
- Rec & Parks Congestion Pricing (SFExaminer)
- Speed Cameras for S.F. and San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Compton’s Transgender Cultural District in the Tenderloin (SFExaminer)
- San Francisco Budget with More $’s for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
- Why Cities are Writing Rules for Scooters and AVs (Forbes)
- A Doomed Plan to Fill the Bay with a Giant Freeway (SFGate)
- Commentary: Supes Courageous Vote for Navigation Center (SFChron)
