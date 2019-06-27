Today’s Headlines

  • Children Successfully Lobby for Safer John Muir Drive (SFExaminer)
  • And more on BART’s Push to End Paper Tickets (SFWeekly)
  • More on July Transit Fare Increases (ABC7)
  • Accounting for the Full Costs of Commuting (EastBayTimes)
  • It’s Expensive to Own a Car in California (SFGate)
  • Rec & Parks Congestion Pricing (SFExaminer)
  • Speed Cameras for S.F. and San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Compton’s Transgender Cultural District in the Tenderloin (SFExaminer)
  • San Francisco Budget with More $’s for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Why Cities are Writing Rules for Scooters and AVs (Forbes)
  • A Doomed Plan to Fill the Bay with a Giant Freeway (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Supes Courageous Vote for Navigation Center (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA