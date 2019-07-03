Today’s Headlines
- Oakland Permits Four Scooter Companies (SFChron)
- State Scooter Regulations Stall (SFExaminer)
- The Economics of Scooter Charging (SFGate)
- Bike Share Hits Roadblock (FastCompany)
- Northern California HSR Alignments (EastBayTimes)
- Transportation Options to Proposed New Oakland Ballpark (SFChron)
- Aggressive Panhandling on BART (SFChron)
- District 6 Dog Poop Problem (SFExaminer)
- San Francisco’s Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (Curbed)
- Motorist Hits Pedestrians at SFO (SFWeekly)
- San Bruno Mall Shooting Snarls BART (KQED, KGO)
- Commentary: We Need Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
