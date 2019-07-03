Today’s Headlines

Oakland Permits Four Scooter Companies (SFChron)

State Scooter Regulations Stall (SFExaminer)

The Economics of Scooter Charging (SFGate)

Bike Share Hits Roadblock (FastCompany)

Northern California HSR Alignments (EastBayTimes)

Transportation Options to Proposed New Oakland Ballpark (SFChron)

Aggressive Panhandling on BART (SFChron)

District 6 Dog Poop Problem (SFExaminer)

San Francisco’s Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (Curbed)

Motorist Hits Pedestrians at SFO (SFWeekly)

San Bruno Mall Shooting Snarls BART (KQED, KGO)

Commentary: We Need Congestion Pricing (SFChron)

