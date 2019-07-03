Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland Permits Four Scooter Companies (SFChron)
  • State Scooter Regulations Stall (SFExaminer)
  • The Economics of Scooter Charging (SFGate)
  • Bike Share Hits Roadblock (FastCompany)
  • Northern California HSR Alignments (EastBayTimes)
  • Transportation Options to Proposed New Oakland Ballpark (SFChron)
  • Aggressive Panhandling on BART (SFChron)
  • District 6 Dog Poop Problem (SFExaminer)
  • San Francisco’s Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (Curbed)
  • Motorist Hits Pedestrians at SFO (SFWeekly)
  • San Bruno Mall Shooting Snarls BART (KQED, KGO)
  • Commentary: We Need Congestion Pricing (SFChron)

