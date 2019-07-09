Today’s Headlines

  • More on Homeless Numbers (SFChron)
  • The Difference Between London and San Francisco Streets (SFGate)
  • ‘Progressive’ NIMBYs Fighting Housing and Transportation (MNN)
  • Lewin-Tankel, Bike Cop Hit by Motorist in 2017, Recovering (SFChron)
  • SoMa’s ‘Co-Living’ Tower (SFChron)
  • Making Block Parties Easier to Throw (SFStation)
  • San Jose Street Repairs (NBCBayArea)
  • $20 Million for Roads, but Ped/Bike Safety ‘Tail End’ Priority in Marin (MarinIJ)
  • Letters on HSR (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Bring BART to Marin (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: BART Needs to Invest in Clean, Safe Trains and Stations (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • How about bringing BART to Geary and down 19th Ave. first.