Today’s Headlines

More on Homeless Numbers (SFChron)

The Difference Between London and San Francisco Streets (SFGate)

‘Progressive’ NIMBYs Fighting Housing and Transportation (MNN)

Lewin-Tankel, Bike Cop Hit by Motorist in 2017, Recovering (SFChron)

SoMa’s ‘Co-Living’ Tower (SFChron)

Making Block Parties Easier to Throw (SFStation)

San Jose Street Repairs (NBCBayArea)

$20 Million for Roads, but Ped/Bike Safety ‘Tail End’ Priority in Marin (MarinIJ)

Letters on HSR (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Bring BART to Marin (MarinIJ)

Commentary: BART Needs to Invest in Clean, Safe Trains and Stations (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA