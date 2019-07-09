Today’s Headlines
- More on Homeless Numbers (SFChron)
- The Difference Between London and San Francisco Streets (SFGate)
- ‘Progressive’ NIMBYs Fighting Housing and Transportation (MNN)
- Lewin-Tankel, Bike Cop Hit by Motorist in 2017, Recovering (SFChron)
- SoMa’s ‘Co-Living’ Tower (SFChron)
- Making Block Parties Easier to Throw (SFStation)
- San Jose Street Repairs (NBCBayArea)
- $20 Million for Roads, but Ped/Bike Safety ‘Tail End’ Priority in Marin (MarinIJ)
- Letters on HSR (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Bring BART to Marin (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: BART Needs to Invest in Clean, Safe Trains and Stations (EastBayTimes)
