Today’s Headlines

  • Tom Maguire Interim SFMTA Head (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Lyft Wins Ruling For Exclusive Bike Rental Rights (SFChron)
  • More on Buses Returning to Salesforce Transit Center (Hoodline)
  • BART’s New Wishful Thinking Bathroom Signs (SFGate)
  • NIMBY’s Sue Over Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
  • More on Proposed Housing Bond (Curbed)
  • Oakland to Close Fruitvale Street Where Homeless Park (SFChron)
  • Mapping Berkeley Crashes (Berkeleyside)
  • Kanye Takes on Housing Crisis (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Build Teacher Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Will BART Auditor be Able to do Her Job? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Oakland has a number of quite useless streets, including the one by the Home Depot and numerous other streets all around the periphery of the city wherever it meets a natural or man-made barrier. Consider the stub end of Franklin where it hits I-880. This street serves no useful purpose except as parking for a handful of cars and some rough camping behind the buildings. These are all pieces of the puzzle of Oakland’s wasted public spaces. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/eb6e089947958ddbb8615503d1958a6ac18731edb8d06a3df1589bb84a8025d1.jpg