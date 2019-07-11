Today’s Headlines

Tom Maguire Interim SFMTA Head (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Lyft Wins Ruling For Exclusive Bike Rental Rights (SFChron)

More on Buses Returning to Salesforce Transit Center (Hoodline)

BART’s New Wishful Thinking Bathroom Signs (SFGate)

NIMBY’s Sue Over Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

More on Proposed Housing Bond (Curbed)

Oakland to Close Fruitvale Street Where Homeless Park (SFChron)

Mapping Berkeley Crashes (Berkeleyside)

Kanye Takes on Housing Crisis (MercNews)

Commentary: Build Teacher Housing (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Will BART Auditor be Able to do Her Job? (EastBayTimes)

