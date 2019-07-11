Today’s Headlines
- Tom Maguire Interim SFMTA Head (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Lyft Wins Ruling For Exclusive Bike Rental Rights (SFChron)
- More on Buses Returning to Salesforce Transit Center (Hoodline)
- BART’s New Wishful Thinking Bathroom Signs (SFGate)
- NIMBY’s Sue Over Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- More on Proposed Housing Bond (Curbed)
- Oakland to Close Fruitvale Street Where Homeless Park (SFChron)
- Mapping Berkeley Crashes (Berkeleyside)
- Kanye Takes on Housing Crisis (MercNews)
- Commentary: Build Teacher Housing (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Will BART Auditor be Able to do Her Job? (EastBayTimes)
