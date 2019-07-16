Today’s Headlines
- BART to Get More Bike Straps (SFGate)
- The History of BART Maps (SFGate)
- Could Ferries Solve Transportation Woes? (BoldItalic)
- Marin Mulls Transportation Mega Measure (MassTransit)
- Condo Project at Market and 15th (Hoodline)
- Mayor Breed Frustrated by Homeless Situation (SFChron)
- Balboa Park Parking Lot for RVs? (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)
- S.F. Looks to Cut Vehicle Emissions by 2040 (SFChron)
- Painting Hayes Valley Basketball Court (Hoodline)
- Mapping What’s to See in Golden Gate Park (Curbed)
- Wedding Party Takes BART (SFGate)
- Commentary: The NIMBYs Lost for Once (SFChron)
