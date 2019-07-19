Today’s Headlines

More on Tenderloin Collision that Killed Pedestrian (Fox2)

Why Hit and Runs Happen (EastBayTimes)

D5 Candidates Discuss Transportation Positions (SFExaminer)

More on Yesterday’s Embarcadero Station Flood (SFChron)

AV’s Mean We’ll Need Public Transportation More than Ever (WEForum)

Housing Market Helping Fuel the Economy–and Inequity (Curbed)

Most Expensive Counties are All in the Bay Area (SFGate)

Transit Study for East Contra Costa (EastBayTimes)

More on ‘Diverging Diamonds’ Coming to California (SFGate)

Comparing New York and San Francisco (TheObserver)

California HSR Inspires Project for Pacific Northwest (SFGate)

Commentary: How Best to Invest in Clean Air (SFExaminer)

