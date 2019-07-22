Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain Maps out Plan for Future (SFChronMercNews)
  • $100 Billion Bond for Transportation? (SFChron)
  • Central Subway Contractor Dispute (SFExaminer)
  • Lyft’s New Rental Bikes (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • San Francisco Responds to Climate Change (48Hills)
  • Neighbors React to ‘Safe’ Parking Lot (SFChron)
  • San Bruno Kills Housing Project Near Transit (SFChron)
  • Portland’s Effort Not to Become San Francisco (LATimes)
  • Port of Oakland to Test Electric Trucks (CBSLocal)
  • Commentary: Pair Transport Tax with Tough Decisions (SFChron)

  • mx

    “Lyft’s New Rental Bikes”

    I gave these a long spin over the weekend, and if we can get enough of them in the city, they’re kind of amazing. Competitive with, if not better, than a $3,000 electric VanMoof.

    A few stray observations:

    – These things are speedy, almost too speedy, on the flats. Great when you’re in a protected bike lane, but I had to remind myself I was in the door zone. That speed does give me the confidence to take the lane on most streets though.

    – Battery life estimates don’t take big hills into account. Took one that said 6mi range and had the battery die on me half way up 14th St.

    – You can reserve them so nobody grabs them out from under you while you’re on the way to ride one, but only if they’re in dockless mode. If they’re docked, you can’t reserve them.

    – The timeout on serial rentals doesn’t exist anymore, which makes them pretty open to gaming by annual members. As far as I can tell, you can ride for 44 minutes, put the lock in, and immediately unlock to start a new ride without paying the overtime fees. Not something I’d usually do, since most trips are well under 45 minutes, but fun for a free 20+ mile odyssey on the weekend.

    – I don’t think there’s a way to “pause” your ride (and stay on the clock/keep paying) outside the service area, like you can with Jump bikes, without paying the $20 out of area fee. It’s a pretty wide service area, so that’s not a huge problem, but it would be nice to have this for trips to the park, for instance.

    – I’m glad there’s still a Clipper card reader

    – The dockless mode should probably be restricted in major corrdiors where there are a lot of docks. GPS isn’t all that accurate near buildings, and wandering around looking for the bike you reserved is a really not fun game of hide-and-go-seek.

    – I kind of like the pink highlights, but they seem to stand out, with several people commenting on them. Special thanks to the fellow cyclist who stopped at multiple red lights to tell me I had a “pink girlie bike,” your feedback was quite helpful.

  • sf in sf

    The complete silence of the climate emergency report on infill housing as a strategy is appalling.

  • Andy Chow

    Proper girlie bike should have white tires.