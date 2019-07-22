Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Maps out Plan for Future (SFChron, MercNews)
- $100 Billion Bond for Transportation? (SFChron)
- Central Subway Contractor Dispute (SFExaminer)
- Lyft’s New Rental Bikes (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)
- San Francisco Responds to Climate Change (48Hills)
- Neighbors React to ‘Safe’ Parking Lot (SFChron)
- San Bruno Kills Housing Project Near Transit (SFChron)
- Portland’s Effort Not to Become San Francisco (LATimes)
- Port of Oakland to Test Electric Trucks (CBSLocal)
- Commentary: Pair Transport Tax with Tough Decisions (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA