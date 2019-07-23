Today’s Headlines
- Pedestrian Advocates Call for ‘State of Emergency’ (SFExaminer)
- Tesla Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Identified (SFChron, CBSBayArea)
- Tesla Used in Fatal Crash Rented from Getaround (SFWeekly)
- Woman Arrested for 2017 Fatal Hit and Run (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- AC Transit to Return to Transit Center in August (SFGate)
- What Caltrain Upgrades Will Mean for Traffic (EastBayTimes)
- Map of S.F.’s Crazy Transit Infrastructure (SFGate)
- Trespassers Killed on Caltrain Tracks (SFChron)
- Oakland Homelessness Surges (SFChron)
- Update on Berkeley’s Safe Parking Site (Berkeleyside)
- Women in Public Art (SFChron)
- Tougher Scooter Rules Coming to San Jose (EastBayTimes)
