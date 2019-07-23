Today’s Headlines

  • Pedestrian Advocates Call for ‘State of Emergency’ (SFExaminer)
  • Tesla Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Identified (SFChronCBSBayArea)
  • Tesla Used in Fatal Crash Rented from Getaround (SFWeekly)
  • Woman Arrested for 2017 Fatal Hit and Run (SFChronSFExaminerSFWeekly)
  • AC Transit to Return to Transit Center in August (SFGate)
  • What Caltrain Upgrades Will Mean for Traffic (EastBayTimes)
  • Map of S.F.’s Crazy Transit Infrastructure (SFGate)
  • Trespassers Killed on Caltrain Tracks (SFChron)
  • Oakland Homelessness Surges (SFChron)
  • Update on Berkeley’s Safe Parking Site (Berkeleyside)
  • Women in Public Art (SFChron)
  • Tougher Scooter Rules Coming to San Jose (EastBayTimes)

