Today’s Headlines

Pedestrian Advocates Call for ‘State of Emergency’ (SFExaminer)

Tesla Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Identified (SFChron, CBSBayArea)

Tesla Used in Fatal Crash Rented from Getaround (SFWeekly)

Woman Arrested for 2017 Fatal Hit and Run (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

AC Transit to Return to Transit Center in August (SFGate)

What Caltrain Upgrades Will Mean for Traffic (EastBayTimes)

Map of S.F.’s Crazy Transit Infrastructure (SFGate)

Trespassers Killed on Caltrain Tracks (SFChron)

Oakland Homelessness Surges (SFChron)

Update on Berkeley’s Safe Parking Site (Berkeleyside)

Women in Public Art (SFChron)

Tougher Scooter Rules Coming to San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA