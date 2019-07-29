This Week: Mobility for All, Public Art, BRT
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Wednesday Mobility for All. In the last decade, the transportation sector has seen an immense rate of innovation and change, but amid both the advancements and controversies, who has been left behind? How can we break down the financial and physical barriers to both new and existing services? Join SPUR to explore how policy and design can make transportation physically and financially accessible for all. Wednesday, July 31, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Fifty Years of Public Art in SF. In 1969, San Francisco launched the Art Enrichment Ordinance, one of the country’s first programs to provide a guaranteed funding mechanism for the commissioning and acquisition of artwork for new public facilities and civic spaces. Today, the city is home to one of the largest and most diverse public art collections in the country. Learn more about how this celebrated program has shaped our urban environment. Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Delivering Better Bus Service. Bus rapid transit (BRT) routes are being proposed and implemented in growing cities and regions across the country in order to meet climate goals and improve mobility, but they are also notoriously hard to deliver. How can we learn from past mistakes? Hear from experts from around the Bay Area about the inherent challenges that should be recognized at the start of any project, as well as the keys for success. Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Advocacy Committee Ride in Alameda. Come ride with Bike East Bay’s Board Advocacy Committee, staff, and friends from Bike Walk Alameda. They’ll tour new and under-construction projects coming on the ground in Alameda, including the Cross Alameda Trail and possible alignments for a West End bridge to Oakland. Thursday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., 3401 E 12th Street, Fruitvale BART Station, Oakland.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. Join the SFBC’s Women Bike SF Coffee Club at the Sports Basement Bryant, which will be hosting and providing free coffee. Friday, Aug. 2, 8-9 a.m., Sports Basement Bryant, 1590 Bryant Street., S.F.
- Saturday 49 Mile Scenic Walk #7: Twin Peaks to the Mission. Walk SF will guide a group of 25 people on this five-mile section. Kids and well-behaved dogs welcomed. They’ll enjoy the best panoramic view of San Francisco before descending around cliff-side homes, old-time city streets, and lesser-known hills like Corona Heights. From there, they’ll walk through the heart of the city’s Victorian belt and by the historic Mission Dolores before ending the walk in the Mission District. Saturday, Aug. 3, 10-1 p.m., Portola Dr at Twin Peaks Blvd., 1260 Twin Peaks Blvd., S.F. Tickets available here.
- Saturday Pedalfest. Join Bike East Bay at Jack London Square for a day of bicycle shenanigans, an amphibious bike race, dare-devil stunts, art bikes, pedal-powered live music and carnival. Saturday, Aug. 3, 11-5 p.m., Jack London Square, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.