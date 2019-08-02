Join Us for Our Birthday and Honor Some of San Francisco’s Livability Leaders

(If you’re planning to join us on September 10, please RSVP on Eventbrite or Facebook. If you’re interested in sponsoring or advertising at the event, click here for more details.)

In case you’re just hearing about our birthday party for the first time, we’ll be at Manny’s in the Mission from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10. We’re hoping to bring together as many Streetsblog readers as we can to join the party. We’ll be bringing back Streetsblog editors of the past to join Roger Rudick (current editor of Streetsblog SF) and Melanie Curry (editor of Streetsblog California).

In addition, we’ll be honoring a handful of the leaders working to make San Francisco and the Bay Area an even better place to live, work and play:

Michael Crehan is a proud member of SFFD, and when the department was forming a Vision Zero Task Force, he was one of the first appointed to it. SFFD had been critical of bulb-outs, protected bike lanes and other transportation projects that improve traffic safety because of the perceived impact on their travel times in an emergency. However, Crehan’s outspoken advocacy has helped to change perceptions in the department. His interview with Roger was one of our most-read stories of 2018.

For two decades, from 1996 until 2016, Tom Radulovich was one of the most progressive leaders on the BART Board of Directors. As director, he advocated for reinvestment and renovation of the BART system, and improving BART practices in sustainability, accessibility, customer service, architecture and urban design, and the creation of transit villages at BART stations. Currently, Radulovich is the executive director of Livable City where he played an important role in voter initiatives to create Octavia Boulevard and to create a “Grand Central Station” at San Francisco’s Transbay Terminal.

Rebecca Saltzman was elected to the BART Board in 2012, served as president of the board in 2017 and is currently the board’s vice-president. Prior to her work at BART, she was active in promoting progressive transportation in Oakland and served as Vice-Chair of the Oakland Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. She was previously honored by the League of Women Voters with Oakland’s Making Democracy Work Award in recognition of her work and commitment to increasing citizen engagement in local government.

So as you can see, we’re going to have a heck of a party. Hope to see you on the 10th, but before we sign-off allow me to give a special thanks to our sponsors:

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation,

the SEED Fund,

GJEL Accident Attorneys,

Metropolitan Shuttle,

America Online Giving Foundation,

Nick Josefowitz,

Jonathan Weiner and

donors such as you.