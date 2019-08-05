Today’s Headlines

  • More on BART Paper Ticket Sales Ending (SFChron, SFExaminerBerkeleyside)
  • More Subway Closures (Hoodline)
  • Caltrain Electrification Behind Schedule? (SFExaminer)
  • Weekend Richmond Ferry Service Begins (SFExaminer)
  • Lyft Bikes Caught Fire in San Jose, Berkeley Too (MercNews)
  • Uber, Lyft Admit They’re Making Traffic Worse (Citylab)
  • Continually Blocked Bike Lanes (SFGate)
  • Motorist Hooks Cyclist, Blames Cyclists (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Hits Woman at King/I-280 (SFExaminer)
  • Restoring Presidio Watershed (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Familiar Guff on “Lawbreaking Cyclists” (SFChron)

  • xplosneer

    26 year old pedestrian killed by car driver yesterday in Livermore on East Avenue.

    The street that is getting repaved next month with no major striping changes because staff didn’t have enough time to do the corridor study.

    I’m a bit pissed this morning.