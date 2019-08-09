Today’s Headlines

  • Safety Improvements Working on Valencia? (SFGate)
  • Feds Give Grant for New Ferry (CBSLocal)
  • BART Gears up for Outside Lands (SFGate)
  • Group Demands 100% Affordable Housing Near Balboa Park (SFExaminer)
  • Proposed Tower on Battery (Socketsite)
  • Updated Berkeley Housing Pipeline (Berkeleyside)
  • ‘Safe Parking’ for Homeless in Walnut Creek (EastBayTimes)
  • Owning a Car in S.F. is Annoying (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Caltrain’s Role (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Paint More Bike Stripes in Menlo Park (Alamanac)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Fails the Test (SFChron)

  • Affordable housing for whom? Better include the middle class because I’m sick and tired of working my butt off and being priced out of market rate and making too much to qualify for BMR units.

  • thielges

    The missing middle housing is in Brentwood, Aptos, Hollister, and Tracy. Get with the program: get a car and dedicate 4 hours of your day to commute.

  • Thanks, but I’ll pass.