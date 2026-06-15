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Events

This Week: Week Without Driving, Bloomsday and Beyond, Livable Communities

8:24 AM PDT on June 15, 2026
This Week: Week Without Driving, Bloomsday and Beyond, Livable Communities

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! North Bay Transit Riders/Week Without Driving. Advocates in the North Bay are holding a webinar featuring Ruth Rosas, who has led the national Week Without Driving effort for the past four years. Monday/tonight, June 15th, 6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Bloomsday and Beyond. This event is presented by SFMTA and the Consulate General of Ireland as a celebration of James Joyce and Irish literature. Tuesday, June 16, starting at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Union Square/Market Street Station Concourse (connected to the Powell Street Station) and then moving via Muni to other stations.
  • Tuesday The Livable Communities Initiative and the Importance of Housing Aesthetics. Join SPUR for this discussion of urban planning and architectural design. Tuesday, June 16, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday D10 Islais Creek Bridge Meeting. ​Islais Creek Bridge is being replaced, requiring a two year closure and no T-3rd. Come hear what’s involved. Tuesday, June 16, 6-7:30 p.m., 1301 Cesar Chavez Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car-free, car-light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Wednesday, June 17,  5:30 p.m. Temescal Brewing, 4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Final Meeting of the S.F. Bike Advisory Committee. San Francisco’s Bicycle Advisory Committee has been dissolved by the city. It will hold its last meeting on Wednesday, June 17, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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