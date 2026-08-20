Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 20

8:35 AM PDT on August 20, 2026
Headlines, August 20
  • Call to Bring Back Red Light Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Oakland Speed Cameras (SFChron)
  • How to Report Oakland Potholes (Oaklandside)
  • Waymo’s New Car (TechCrunch)
  • Shifts in Housing Crisis (SFChron)
  • Rockridge Development will Include Space for New Grocery Store (SFChron)
  • New San Mateo County Trail (SFChron)
  • New Food Hall in the Presidio (SFGate)
  • Port of Oakland Ferry Tour is so Popular Nobody Takes it (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Public Transit is Public Health (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: “Flexing” Funds Isn’t the Answer to Bay Area Transit Agencies’ Fiscal Woes (SPUR)
  • Commentary: Former Supervisor Gordon Mar Endorses a ‘No’ Vote on Prop. G (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USA |Federal Highway Administration

Talking Headways Podcast: How Money for Highways Could Have Built 36 Paris Metros

August 20, 2026
BART

Q&A with Sara Barz, Transportation Expert Running for BART District 8 Seat

August 19, 2026
Streetsblog California |Legislation

StreetSmart 16: Damian Kevitt at the Legislature’s 11th Hour

August 19, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 19

August 19, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Bridges

A New US-Canada Bridge Opposed By Trump Has a One-of-a-Kind Bike Path

August 19, 2026
See all posts