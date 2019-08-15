Today’s Headlines

Uber Drivers Complain about Tickets (ABC7)

Scooter Company Snubs Tenderloin (LATimes)

More on Naming Chinatown Station (SFChron, SFExaminer)

SF’s Oldest Cable Car (SFExaminer)

More on Weekend BART Delays on Antioch Line (KRON4, KQED)

‘West Pacific’ Playground? (SFExaminer)

More Record Temps, Smog (NBCBayArea, EastBayTimes)

Regional Housing Allocations Explained (Almanac)

The History of Noe Valley (SFWeekly)

New Open Air Market in Bayview (NBCBayArea)

Berkeley to Remove Artwork from Pedestrian/Bike Bridge (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Get ‘On Call’ Prosecutor for Motorists (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA