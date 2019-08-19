Today’s Headlines

  • Did Scoot Really Redline Neighborhoods? (SFExaminer)
  • The Ads You Won’t See on BART (SFGate)
  • Should BART Busker be Banned? (SFChron)
  • City Says Van Ness Bus Project on Track (SFChron)
  • Downtown Oakland Businesses Complain About Construction (SFChron)
  • Piedmont to Repair Street in Oakland? (EastBayTimes)
  • Transamerica Pyramid for Sale (Curbed)
  • More on Bike/Ped Bridge Sculpture (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
  • Time Spent in Traffic (Curbed)
  • Can Californian’s Move on from Private Car Ownership? (DailyDemocrat)
  • SFMTA’s Comms Head Leaving (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)

