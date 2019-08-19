Today’s Headlines
- Did Scoot Really Redline Neighborhoods? (SFExaminer)
- The Ads You Won’t See on BART (SFGate)
- Should BART Busker be Banned? (SFChron)
- City Says Van Ness Bus Project on Track (SFChron)
- Downtown Oakland Businesses Complain About Construction (SFChron)
- Piedmont to Repair Street in Oakland? (EastBayTimes)
- Transamerica Pyramid for Sale (Curbed)
- More on Bike/Ped Bridge Sculpture (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
- Time Spent in Traffic (Curbed)
- Can Californian’s Move on from Private Car Ownership? (DailyDemocrat)
- SFMTA’s Comms Head Leaving (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
