Today’s Headlines

  • Studies Show the Damage Done by Uber and Lyft (Curbed)
  • More Low Income Scooter Riders (SFExaminer)
  • BART Stations are Getting Cleaner (SFChron)
  • BART Busking Ban May be Unconstitutional (SFExaminer)
  • SMART Board and the Train’s Financial Future (MarinIJ)
  • How to Walk in San Francisco (Curbed)
  • Pieces of Former Bay Bridge as Public Art (Hoodline)
  • Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian Near San Jose State (SFGate)
  • Traffic, Lack of Transit, Hamper Evacuations (EastBayTimes)
  • Stanley Roberts on S.F. vs. Phoenix Streets and Drivers (SFGate)
  • Vote on the Future of the Cliff House (SFChron)
  • Fremont’s Bus Museum (SFChron)

  • All the damage done by Uber/Lyft? How about investing in real transit and making it safe and clean for its users. Until that is done I will gladly spend money on a 10 minute Uber ride than wait 30 minutes on a subway platform filled with homeless and drug addicts for am even longer train ride.