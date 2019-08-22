Today’s Headlines
- Studies Show the Damage Done by Uber and Lyft (Curbed)
- More Low Income Scooter Riders (SFExaminer)
- BART Stations are Getting Cleaner (SFChron)
- BART Busking Ban May be Unconstitutional (SFExaminer)
- SMART Board and the Train’s Financial Future (MarinIJ)
- How to Walk in San Francisco (Curbed)
- Pieces of Former Bay Bridge as Public Art (Hoodline)
- Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian Near San Jose State (SFGate)
- Traffic, Lack of Transit, Hamper Evacuations (EastBayTimes)
- Stanley Roberts on S.F. vs. Phoenix Streets and Drivers (SFGate)
- Vote on the Future of the Cliff House (SFChron)
- Fremont’s Bus Museum (SFChron)
