This Week: Transportation Measure, Volunteer Night, SFBC Board Meeting
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/today! Building a Transportation Measure for the Bay Area in 2020. TransForm, Urban Habitat, and Silicon Valley Community Foundation are hosting campaign advocates and leaders from Los Angeles and Seattle to share the successful transportation funding campaigns they led in their cities. Monday/today! Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m., The California Endowment Conference Center, 2000 Franklin Street, Oakland.
- Tuesday Bike East Bay Volunteer Night. Every fourth Tuesday Bike East Bay tackles large scale projects while socializing with fellow Bike East Bay members and supporters. Snacks and dinner will be provided. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m., Bike East Bay HQ, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
- Tuesday Page Street Bikeway Open House. SFMTA is advancing an expanded proposal for an 18-month pilot project of circulation changes and bikeway upgrades using temporary materials. Come learn more and give feedback. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Auditorium, John Muir Elementary School, 380 Webster Street, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. The SF Bicycle Coalition is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, responsible for the organization’s financial health and achievement of its mission. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. No RSVP needed. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters
1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Sunnyvale’s CityLine. Join SPUR for a tour of the redevelopment of 36 acres in downtown Sunnyvale. Currently under construction, the CityLine project will ultimately include about 850,000 square feet of office space, nearly 700 units of housing and more than 550,000 square feet of retail and entertainment uses, along with $20 million of investment in new infrastructure, from open space and outdoor seating to better connections to the adjacent Caltrain station. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Contact publicprograms@spur.org or 415-781-8726 x132.
- Wednesday Drinks and Discourse: The Oakland A’s Lydia Tan. In this installment of SPUR’s Drinks and Discourse series, they sit down with Lydia Tan, the managing director of real estate with the Oakland A’s. Come hear about her career path, her thoughts on the Bay Area’s growth and how three decades of real estate industry experience positioned her to guide one of the Athletics’ most important decisions in decades. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Parks and Plants in the Dogpatch Green Benefit District. Join Walk San Francisco for this evening walk, led by Julie Christensen, Executive Director of the Dogpatch & NW Potrero Hill Green Benefit District, a former SPUR board member and a parks advocate involved in the renovations of Pioneer Park at Coit Tower, Joe DiMaggio Playground, the North Beach Pool and Library and Helen Wills Park. Thursday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., Dogpatch, S.F. Get tickets for exact details.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.