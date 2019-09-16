This Week: EVs, Page Street, Emerging Mobility
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Electric Vehicles Charging Ahead. While not a panacea for transportation-related pollution, electric vehicles and fleets have an important role to play in reducing emissions. What infrastructure, planning and policy decisions will it take to make this mode of transportation more widespread and accessible? Come join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Page Street Committee Meeting. After years of collecting data, interviewing stakeholders, and hosting open houses, the SF Municipal Transportation Agency, with the leadership of Supervisor Vallie Brown, have come up with a plan to address the chronic congestion along Page Street. Now, the SF Bicycle Coalition asks for volunteers to join its strategy meeting to figure out how to make sure this project is approved. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5:30-7 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Roles for Emerging Mobility in Sustainable Transportation. Join transportation experts, urban planners, and equity advocates in a conversation about transportation solutions that serve a growing demand but are also sustainable, accessible, and safe. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6–8:30 p.m., Exploritorium’s Fisher Bay Observatory Gallery 6, Pier 15 on the Embarcadero at Green Street, S.F. RSVP Required. See Exploritorium’s web page for additional transportation programs this week.
- Thursday Islais Creek/Bayview Community Meeting. Join the Port of San Francisco, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco Planning, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) and other City partners, at an upcoming community meeting to learn more about the coordinated resilience projects in the Islais Creek/Bayview neighborhood and help shape the shoreline’s future. Thursday, Sept. 19, Southeast Community Facility, 1800 Oakdale Avenue, S.F. RSVP Requested.
- Saturday Walking the 49 Mile Scenic Walk. Join Walk San Francisco for a walk of the city’s scenic walk, this time from the Mission to Dogpatch and the Embarcadero. Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., starts at Cesar Chavez & Mission Street, 3047 Mission Street, S.F. Tickets $20 per walker.
- Saturday East Bay Rail History Tour. Join Bike East Bay for a relaxed tour of the West Street Pathway, Ohlone Greenway, and Richmond Greenway, learning about the East Bay’s rail history along the way. Saturday, Sept. 21, 1-3 p.m., Strawberry Creek Park, 1260 Allston Way, Berkeley.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Western Addition. Come dance in the streets with Sunday Streets car-free route along The Western Addition’s main corridors. Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Fillmore and sections of Fulton and Baker Streets, S.F.
