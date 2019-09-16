Today’s Headlines
- 11 Biggest Bay Area Transportation Projects (SFChron)
- SFMTA to Study Undergrounding M Oceanview (SFExaminer)
- More on Operator Fears that New BART Cars Are Unsafe (Curbed)
- 4,000 Homes Planned Near Bayshore Caltrain (SFChron)
- Protesters Block Tenderloin Intersections (SFExaminer, NBC)
- A Pedestrian Dies Every 90 Minutes in the U.S. (LATimes)
- Man Killed by Motorist Near Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
- Hit and Run Motorist Arrested After Striking Cyclist (Berkeleyside)
- Flying, Wildfires Upset California Emissions Goals (SFChron)
- It’s Time to Stop Hating Scooters (Citylab)
- Commentary: We Work Here, but we Can’t Afford to Live Here (SFExaminer)
