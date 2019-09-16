Today’s Headlines

  • 11 Biggest Bay Area Transportation Projects (SFChron)
  • SFMTA to Study Undergrounding M Oceanview (SFExaminer)
  • More on Operator Fears that New BART Cars Are Unsafe (Curbed)
  • 4,000 Homes Planned Near Bayshore Caltrain (SFChron)
  • Protesters Block Tenderloin Intersections (SFExaminerNBC)
  • A Pedestrian Dies Every 90 Minutes in the U.S. (LATimes)
  • Man Killed by Motorist Near Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
  • Hit and Run Motorist Arrested After Striking Cyclist (Berkeleyside)
  • Flying, Wildfires Upset California Emissions Goals (SFChron)
  • It’s Time to Stop Hating Scooters (Citylab)
  • Commentary: We Work Here, but we Can’t Afford to Live Here (SFExaminer)

  • Please, PLEASE, stop discussion of undergrounding the M line.

  • Richard Mlynarik

    Why would anybody want to stop just when we’re getting up some nice fiscal momentum, pointing in just the right direction?

    We — the little people — just coughed up a million (another million) of sweet sweet sweet consultant pork — and don’t forget how SFCTA skims off the top of everything to fund their own corrupt incompetent pyramid of overpaid “public” pre-and-post-revolving-door staff — that says that this discussion is just the right thing be continuing.

    The system is working as designed.

    Meanwhile, your job is to keep advocating for more money for chronically, tragically, heart-breakingly “under-funded” MTC/SFCTA/Muni/Caltrain/BART/etc. Because transit good! Subways good! Traffic priority unsolvable! Breakdowns unsolveable! Productivity unmentionable! Cost-effectiveness a neo-liberal conspiracy! Only the Koch Brothers and The Donald could ever question the need for more studies and more more more more funding.

    Stay strong with The Program, brave Transit Advocates!
    Greenwash that pork, loyal citizens!
    Burn the planet!