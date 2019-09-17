Today’s Headlines
- Muni’s On-Time Performance Still Dismal (Curbed)
- More BART Delays (SFGate)
- Critical Injuries Due to Traffic Violence on the Rise (SFChron)
- S.F. Air Quality and the Rest of the Bay Area (Curbed)
- Is Bay Area Moving Fast Enough on Climate Change? (SFChron)
- Newsom Asks Trump for Help with Homelessness (SFChron)
- Worst Street in Berkeley Has Been Repaved (Berkeleyside)
- Haney Wants Increase in Developer Fees (48Hills)
- Restaurant Moving into Transbay Transit Center (SFGate)
- Commentary: M Ocean View Subway Study a Misplaced Priority (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Scooters Remind Cities we Need Safer Streets (SFExaminer)
