Today’s Headlines

  • Muni’s On-Time Performance Still Dismal (Curbed)
  • More BART Delays (SFGate)
  • Critical Injuries Due to Traffic Violence on the Rise (SFChron)
  • S.F. Air Quality and the Rest of the Bay Area (Curbed)
  • Is Bay Area Moving Fast Enough on Climate Change? (SFChron)
  • Newsom Asks Trump for Help with Homelessness (SFChron)
  • Worst Street in Berkeley Has Been Repaved (Berkeleyside)
  • Haney Wants Increase in Developer Fees (48Hills)
  • Restaurant Moving into Transbay Transit Center (SFGate)
  • Commentary: M Ocean View Subway Study a Misplaced Priority (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Scooters Remind Cities we Need Safer Streets (SFExaminer)

  • theqin

    Instead of hiring more drivers maybe muni should just put traffic directing people at problematic intersections to make sure that drivers aren’t blocking the intersection so the train can’t get by. Or equip trains with ticketing cameras that the drivers activate to automatically issue a citation. Drivers might think twice about blocking a train that can ticket them.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    You are right that vehicle speed and the number of required operators are directly coupled. If your line is slower you need more operators, plain and simple.