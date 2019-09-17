Today’s Headlines

Muni’s On-Time Performance Still Dismal (Curbed)

More BART Delays (SFGate)

Critical Injuries Due to Traffic Violence on the Rise (SFChron)

S.F. Air Quality and the Rest of the Bay Area (Curbed)

Is Bay Area Moving Fast Enough on Climate Change? (SFChron)

Newsom Asks Trump for Help with Homelessness (SFChron)

Worst Street in Berkeley Has Been Repaved (Berkeleyside)

Haney Wants Increase in Developer Fees (48Hills)

Restaurant Moving into Transbay Transit Center (SFGate)

Commentary: M Ocean View Subway Study a Misplaced Priority (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Scooters Remind Cities we Need Safer Streets (SFExaminer)

