Today’s Headlines

  • New BART Cars Continue to Trickle In (SFExaminer)
  • BART to Unveil New Fare Gate Design (SFGate)
  • Cable Cars Running Again (SFChron)
  • Where Candidates Stand on Transportation (Curbed)
  • Boulders on Clinton Park Sidewalk (HoodlineFoxNews)
  • Streets Impassable for People in Wheelchairs (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F. Architecture Map (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Fountains (Curbed)
  • Walking the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
  • Amtrak Killing the Dining Car? (SFGate)
  • Newcomers, Use Transit (KQED)
  • Comparing SMART Train to New Mexico Commuter Train (MarinIJ)

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Can anyone explain the gap between certified cars and trains in service? Even if they want to only run 10-car trains that still means they are leaving 3 trains’ worth of certified cars in the yard every morning.

    One does hope they can pick up the pace because at the current rate of 1 car per week the fleet will still be incomplete in the year 2030.