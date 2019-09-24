Today’s Headlines

New BART Cars Continue to Trickle In (SFExaminer)

BART to Unveil New Fare Gate Design (SFGate)

Cable Cars Running Again (SFChron)

Where Candidates Stand on Transportation (Curbed)

Boulders on Clinton Park Sidewalk (Hoodline, FoxNews)

Streets Impassable for People in Wheelchairs (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Architecture Map (SFChron)

S.F.’s Fountains (Curbed)

Walking the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)

Amtrak Killing the Dining Car? (SFGate)

Newcomers, Use Transit (KQED)

Comparing SMART Train to New Mexico Commuter Train (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA