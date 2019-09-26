Today’s Headlines
- Lime, Spin, Jump in ‘Return of the Scooters’ (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- SFPD Assistant Chief Has a Drunk Driving/Hit & Run Record (SFExaminer)
- BART Staff Recommends New Fare Gate Type (SFChron)
- Screen Doors for BART Platforms? (SFChron)
- BART to San Jose Delayed (SFGate, CBSLocal)
- Man With Ax at MacArthur BART (EastBayTimes)
- Contra Costa Signals Support for Transportation Tax (EastBayTimes)
- Mission NIMBYs Object to Housing Again (Curbed)
- Mission Housing Project Moves Forward (SFExaminer)
- More on Cross-Alameda Trail (EastBayTimes)
- Hydrogen Ferries Coming? (BayCityBeacon)
- Climate Protesters Paint Mural on Market (SFGate)
