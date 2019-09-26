Today’s Headlines

Lime, Spin, Jump in ‘Return of the Scooters’ (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

SFPD Assistant Chief Has a Drunk Driving/Hit & Run Record (SFExaminer)

BART Staff Recommends New Fare Gate Type (SFChron)

Screen Doors for BART Platforms? (SFChron)

BART to San Jose Delayed (SFGate, CBSLocal)

Man With Ax at MacArthur BART (EastBayTimes)

Contra Costa Signals Support for Transportation Tax (EastBayTimes)

Mission NIMBYs Object to Housing Again (Curbed)

Mission Housing Project Moves Forward (SFExaminer)

More on Cross-Alameda Trail (EastBayTimes)

Hydrogen Ferries Coming? (BayCityBeacon)

Climate Protesters Paint Mural on Market (SFGate)

