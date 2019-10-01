This Week: Oakland’s Character, Walk and Roll to School, Ballots and Brews

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Maintaining Oakland’s Character. How can a city preserve its character while continuing to grow in order to provide homes, services, and employment? Join SPUR as they discuss how Oakland can expand its capacity without compromising the key attributes of its neighborhoods. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Walk and Roll to School Day. Kids at schools across San Francisco will walk, scoot, and bicycle to school as part of International Walk & Roll to School Day. Wednesday, Oct. 2, multiple locations; please contact Sam Kwan, Walk S.F.’s Family & Schools Coordinator, for more information.
  • Wednesday Ballots and Brews. On November 5, San Francisco residents will head to the voting booth. Become a more informed voter by joining SPUR policy staff as they explain the ballot over beers. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday SFBC 10-Year Member Appreciation Party. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will hold a fun and inspiring evening to honor members with a decade or more of support. If you’ve been a member for ten or more years, please join them to celebrate. Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Women’s Building, 3543 18th Street, S.F.
  • Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This month’s Women Bike Coffee Club features DA candidate Suzy Loftus. Friday, Oct. 4, 8-9 a.m., Arizmendi Bakery, 1268 Valencia Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Market Street Infrastructure Ride with JUMP. Meet at the SFBC for an informative bike ride along the spine of downtown SF. Jump will provide bikes and helmets for anyone who needs them. The ride will wrap up at SoMa Streat Food where you can continue the conversation over food and drink. Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m., begins at the SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Ride the Albany Bulb. Join a relaxed Bay Trail bike ride and walking tour of the Albany Bulb. Ride starts at North Berkeley BART, goes up to Point Isabel and back, and finishes at the Albany Bulb. Saturday, Oct. 5, 1-3 p.m., North Berkeley BART, 1750 Sacramento Street, Berkeley.

