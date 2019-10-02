Today’s Headlines

BART GM on Listening Tour (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on $100 Billion Mega Measure (CBSLocal)

More on Mass Fare Evasion at BART Station (EastBayTimes)

New BART Stations to Open this Year? (SFGate)

Hybrid Buses Go All Electric in “Green Zones” (SFChron)

Barriers for Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)

More on Latest Oakland Deadly Hit-and-Run (EastBayTimes)

Cupertino Hit-and-Run (SFGate)

Drawings of Mission Rock Development (SFGate)

Emeryville Builds Homeless Shelter (SFChron)

Commentary: Support Affordable Housing Bond (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Do you appreciate our coverage of all things streetsie? Then won’t you consider an itty-bitty donation? Or a big one, we take those too. Click here to give.