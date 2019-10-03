Today’s Headlines

On the Cusp of a Car-Free Market Street (SFExaminer)

Extension of 4th Street Transit Lane (SFBay)

SFMTA Dedicates Cable Car to Worker Killed in Collision (SFExaminer)

Closing Loophole for Scooter Workers (SFExaminer)

Huge Amount of Pollution from Car Tires (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Man on Newark Boulevard (Berkeleyside)

More on Boulders and the Homeless (KQED)

Is S.F. Housing in a Bubble? (Curbed)

Butterfly Mural for the Tenderloin (Hoodline)

New San Jose Streetlights Too Bright? (EastBayTimes)

Best Wine Bars in Walking Distance to BART (SFGate)

Commentary: Caltrain Needs New Source of Revenue (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Maybe buy a thirsty reporter a coffee? Click here.