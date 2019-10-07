This Week: Bike Coffee, Cable Car Bells, Bicycle Ambassadors
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Bike Coffee Club. Come join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for some pre-work coffee and bike talk; meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8-9:30 a.m. David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Cable Car Bell Ringing Contest. Come hear cable car conductors and grip operators demonstrate their best rhythm and originality for a chance at trophies and prizes–decided by local celebrity judges and community leaders. The Cable Car Band will also be on hand to play music on more traditional instruments. Thursday, Oct. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 333 Post Street, S.F.
- Thursday Bicycle Ambassador Training. Come train with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on how to sign up new members. The training will also prepare you to volunteer at races, festivals, and other events. Please note that you must be a current member of the SF Bicycle Coalition to become a Bicycle Ambassador. Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30-7 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Economic Inequality and the Future of Work. AI and the gig economy are changing how we work–and already creating huge economic gaps, especially in the Bay Area. Join a discussion of the value of work and its impacts on the Bay Area. Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Community Engagement Through Creative Action. Network with other urbanists and come hear from The Better Block Foundation’s Jason Roberts about tactical urbanism. Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-8 p.m., Backyard SJ, 25 South 2nd Street, San Jose.
- Friday Velo’s Dance Party Fundraiser for Bike East Bay. Enjoy food, beer, wine, and mingle with Bike East Bay staff and board members at this fundraiser. Friday, Oct. 11, 6-10 p.m., Warehouse 416, 416 26th Street, Oakland.
- Saturday Diablo Corridor Bike Ride. Ride the Diablo Road corridor to Magee Ranch with Bike East Bay. Advocacy Director Dave Campbell will share the latest advocacy work in the area: preserving access to Mount Diablo. Saturday, Oct. 12, 10-2 p.m., 435 Railroad Ave., Peet’s Coffee, Danville.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.